Hollywood actor who refuses to do sex scenes: ‘You only have one shot, give glory to God’

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

LOS ANGELES — Actor Neal McDonough opened up about why he sticks to his Christian convictions even though he was once blacklisted in Hollywood for refusing to perform sex scenes.

"You get one shot at life to do things the best way that you possibly can and to give glory to God in everything that you can do,” McDonough told The Christian Post on Feb. 8 as he was attending the Movieguide Awards with his wife, South African model Ruvé.

“Our relationship is always paramount to me, in my life, it's the most important thing in my world,” he said of his relationship with his wife Ruvé and why he won’t kiss another person on screen.

Known for his performances in “Band of Brothers,” “Minority Report” and “Desperate Housewives,” the Catholic actor made headlines in January after stating that his strong Christian convictions cost him his job on ABC’s “Scoundrels” series in 2010.

“Paul Newman said it best, why go out for a hamburger when I've got a steak at home?” McDonough told CP of his affinity for his wife.

Though they've been a couple for over 20 years and married for 16 of them, his wife gushed over the fact that the actor still feels that way.

They have five children together and his wife described a scene from the Mark Wahlberg movie "Instant Family" when reflecting on the importance of having an untainted love.

"When they kissed, the kids said ‘mommy daddy kiss again,’ to see love,” Ruvé shared as she charged others to model after that. “You learn by example. And if you're faithful, if you are loving, and if you just try to do the right thing, if you apologize for doing wrong, lead by example and that's what we try to do.”

McDonough interjected, "Nobody's perfect. We have made mistakes, but we're all forgiven by God. That's part of the great things in life ... it's fantastic.”

The Boston native has had a no sex scenes policy for most of his 30-year career and not even his stint in “Desperate Housewives,” a highly sexualized series, made him compromise his rule.

The loyal husband told Closer Weekly at the top of the year that he also refuses to kiss his co-stars “because these lips are meant for one woman.”