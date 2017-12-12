'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Carrie Eager to Enter the Spy Game Again

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promotional photo for "Homeland"

Carrie (Claire Danes) cannot wait to return to doing the work that she has always loved in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

According to IB Times, Carrie is definitely looking forward to being back to the intelligence community in the new installment. It has been a while since she was forced to leave the spy game after her unfortunate incident with the CIA. Previously, it has been revealed that Carrie would quit from her work as senior advisor to President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel). She feels that her skills and experience as an agent will be put to good use outside the tyrant's government. Danes even said that her character is ready to re-embrace intel work.

"Carrie's been on the periphery for a while now, and opted out of the intelligence game, and I think she's ready to re-enter it, and re-engage—put her spy back on. I look forward to that, because she's excellent at what she does, and it's really enjoyable to play that," Danes said.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Keane's administration will not last long. During the last finale, the POTUS made the mistake of riling up her many enemies by ordering the arrest of about 200 people. She wanted to put behind bars the individuals who masterminded the failed coup against her, but she took her revenge to the next level. Even the innocent ones like Saul (Mandy Patinkin) were captured.

It is predicted that Keane's adversaries will go hard against her in season 7. Her administration may only end in bloodshed, especially if she refuses to step down. Keane has alienated the people who genuinely care for her, just like Carrie. Instead, she surrounded herself with those who have ulterior motives, believing that they would stick with her until the end. Carrie, who has proven that she is a loyal and just friend, was shoved into a corner hours after she saved her life.

"Homeland" season 7 is rumored to premiere in January 2018.