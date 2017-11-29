'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Keane's Reign End in Bloodshed?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promotional photo for "Homeland"

President Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) administration will end up in flames in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

Spoilers for the new installment indicate that it will not be long until Carrie (Claire Danes) and her team stop the POTUS' rise to power. Previously, the politician has cut ties with her former allies. She pushed Carrie away and surrounded herself with people who all have ulterior motives in supporting her. Keane has let her paranoia get the best of her after the failed coup against her administration.

Carrie, who has been appointed as one of the president's senior advisor, is expected to quit her post and rejoin the intelligence community. She will be in the middle of the chaos since Keane has declared war against those people who caused her son's death. Speculations are rife, though, that the Keane situation will not take a large portion of season 7. After all, Carrie is scheduled to leave the country for international missions.

Keane will either voluntarily wave the white flag, or her administration will end in bloodshed. More impeachments attempts are expected to happen during her term.

Meanwhile, Marvel spoke about what she feels when people recognize her for her work. Aside from portraying President Keane in "Homeland," she is also played Heather Dunbar, another political character in "House of Cards."

"It makes me very delighted when people are like "oh my god, you're that person!" Or they don't recognize me. And that's the joy of what I get to do. And I'm so grateful that it's the only job — actually, I had two other jobs in my lifetime. I was a cocktail waitress for David Bowie and I was a nude model for art students. But apart from that, I've only ever been an actress," Marvel said.

"Homeland" season 7 is rumored to premiere in January 2018.