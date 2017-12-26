'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: How Will Keane's Administration be Similar to Trump's?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Homeland'

Keane's (Elizabeth Marvel) government will bear similarities with US President Trump's in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Alex Gansa said that while skirting around specifics, the storyline in the new installment is going show parallel scenes of what has been happening in and outside the US. For instance, intelligence officers in the series will feel the same kind of uncertainly that the real life ones experience due to the President's unpredictable personality. Just like what Trump's administration is currently facing, there is also the danger of other factions threatening the country's national security.

"We're telling a bit of a parallel story to what's happening in the real world," Gansa said. "Obviously the Trump administration is a little embattled and a little isolated and facing their own difficulties with the national security establishment and what they call 'the deep state.' Our administration, the Keene administration, is facing much the same issues but from the reverse — Trump is a conservative administration, Keene is more liberal administration, but a lot of the issues are the same. There's a degree of paranoia inside the Oval Office."

Meanwhile, the new season is also expected to show the long term effect of Quinn's (Rupert Friend) death on Carrie (Claire Danes). It has been teased that even though he is gone, he would continue to "color" her every thought. Quinn died to save her and Keane from the leftist movement who wanted the president-elect dead. Carrie will reportedly turn her back on Keane after the latter so easily brushed off Quinn's sacrifice the moment she was safe from her enemies. The former CIA agent is set to resign from her post as senior advisor to Keane and rejoin the intelligence community.

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.