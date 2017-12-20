'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Carrie Have a New Love Interest?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for Homeland Season 7

Carrie (Claire Danes) will grieve over Quinn (Rupert Friend) for a long time in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Alex Gansa revealed that Carrie would not be able to forget Quinn so soon in the new installment. In fact, he would continue to "color her every thought" as she struggles to accept the reality that he is gone. This hints that she will have no new love interest so soon in the series. Last season, Quinn died to save Carrie and President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) from the leftist movement who wanted the leader dead. According to Gansa, Quinn's demise would strengthen Carrie's contempt for the POTUS who had no trouble brushing off the agent's sacrifice the moment she was safe inside the White House.

Carrie's disillusionment will reportedly force her to reassess her priorities in life. What she feels for Keane and her administration is a "righteous indignation" for "abusing power, ignoring the rule of law, and permanently damaging our democratic institution." This thought will be Carrie's driving force in season 7 as she seeks out to bring back justice and peace to her countrymen. Gansa said they had no issues depicting Keane, a female leader, as the adversary because they do not see her as one. Instead, they want to show how Keane is trying to survive in this harsh world.

"For us, Keane is neither a villain nor villainous. She's an embattled and isolated president, trying to hold on to the reins of power in a deeply divided country and dangerous world," the EP explained.

Meanwhile, viewers are looking forward to seeing Carrie back in action in the intelligence community. Spoilers indicate that once she resigns from her post as senior advisor to the POTUS, she will enter the spy game again. Carrie thrived best when she was working with the CIA. She loved her job and was happy doing what she does best.

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.