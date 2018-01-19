'Homeland' Star Rupert Friend Joins 'Strange Angel' on CBS All Access

It looks like Rupert Friend will definitely not be back in "Homeland" season 7 to play Quinn. The actor recently joined the new show "Strange Angel," which will run on the streaming platform CBS All Access.

Friend will star in the new drama alongside Jack Reynor ("Sing Street"). The series comes from executive producer and writer Mark Heyman ("Black Swan"), who will adapt the story from the novel that George Pendle published in 2006 titled "Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life Of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons."

"Strange Angel" follows Reynor as Jack Parsons, the janitor who works at a chemical laboratory in 1930s Los Angeles. Parsons is also a budding scientist who develops a new discipline involving American rocketry.

Friend plays Parsons neighbor, Ernest Donovan. He convinces Parsons to join him in a cult of magic rituals and sex under the occultist Aleister Crowley. The latter has not yet been cast.

CBS Television will produce the series with Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions. Helping out Heyman as co-producers are Clayton Krueger, David DiGillio, David W. Zucker and David Lowery. The latter will also direct the episodes.

Friend played the government hitman Peter Quinn in "Homeland" for five seasons. His character was presumed as dead in season 5 but he miraculously surfaced in the following season as a changed man, physically and mentally. Quinn, however, was finally killed off at the end of season 6.

Meanwhile, "Homeland" season 7 will begin its run on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 9:00 p.m. EST on Showtime. With Quinn gone, Carrie Mathison (Claire Daines) will take on the White House on her own, with Virginia as the new main setting.

"The show isn't about the Trump administration at all," executive producer Alex Gansa said. "But part of the exciting thing about writing "Homeland" is we are writing show in real time, more or less, so we can't help but have what's going on in the real world influence the story and the way we tell the story."