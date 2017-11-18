Honor V10 Specs Rumors: Bezel-Less AI Phone to Launch on Dec. 5?

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, is getting ready for a big announcement this December in London. Among their other announcements, the value phone maker is also expected to reveal the bezel-less Honor V10.

Like the company teased via Twitter on Nov. 2, their big London event next month could be revealing a pair of new phones, as the teaser image suggests. These handsets are likely to have very minimal bezels and large screens, as supported by the tagline "Max Your View."

Twitter/Honor UK Android phone maker Honor teases their Honor V10 reveal set for Dec. 5 in London, U.K. via social media.

The hashtag supplied with this teaser announcement, "#IOOI," led Digital Trends to believe that Honor would be announcing to very similar phone models, which may well be the highly anticipated Honor V10.

As Huawei's subsidiary, Honor is focused on manufacturing mid to high-end phones based on Huawei's flagship models. In the case of the Honor V10, this new release could borrow heavily from the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, in much the same way that the current Honor 9 takes after the Huawei P10.

Unlike their other releases, Honor is keeping details about the V10 tightly under wraps. What little could be gleaned about the phone's specifications were mostly gathered by GizChina, which suggests that the new phone could have an oversized 5.99-inch screen in an 18:9 aspect ratio, just like the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Honor could be using the Kirin 970 chipset to power the new model, perhaps supported by 6 GB of memory. The same chipset has the Neural Processing Unit support for the artificial intelligence software that powers the special effects of the Mate 10 Pro camera.

To take full advantage of the new image processing technology, the Honor V10 is likely to have a dual-lens camera at the rear, according to rumors. These could be made up of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor.

Reports also suggest that the Honor V10 will come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants, and could come with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.