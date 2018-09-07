Hotel Room Bibles Make a Comeback

As many as 300,000 copies of the Bible and the Book of Mormon are expected to be placed in Sheraton, Westin, and other Starwood hotels by the year's end.

The Associated Press reported that Marriott International, which bought Starwood two years ago, has begun the process of adding in the Bibles, which are supplied for free by Gideons International.

The move is part of Marriott's initiative to put Bibles in the rooms of its 6,500 properties, a tradition that goes back to the late 1950s.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/sheraton-westin-starwood-hotels-putting-300000-bibles-books-of-mormon-hotel-rooms-227023/