'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Tom Secures Biggest Evidence Against Frank

Facebook/HouseofCards Promo image for 'House of Cards.'

Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) will make good on his promise to take down Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in the upcoming season of the political thriller, "House of Cards."

Spoilers for the new installment reveal that Frank will pay for all his sins, from killing Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) and US representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll) to covering up the murder of prostitute Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan), who was having an affair with Frank's right-hand man, Doug (Michael Kelly).

Frank also killed Rachel, and key witnesses will appear to testify against Frank, including Janine Skorsky (Constance Zimmer). Janine was former White House correspondent for the Washington Herald and Slugline who has amassed many pieces of evidence against the ex-POTUS. She went on hiding when Frank threatened to kill her.

It now looks like Janine is finally ready to reveal the truth about Frank. In the past, she turned down Tom's request that they work on an exposé together. He knew that Frank was behind Zoe's death, but he lacked proof about the other crimes.

Tom must have successfully convinced Janine to come out of hiding, as Frank has lost his power and is no longer a threat.

Since Spacey has been dismissed from the show, the likelihood of his character being imprisoned for life or assassinated is high. In a June interview with the Hollywood Reporter, McGiver said that Tom would do anything to make this happen, not only to Frank but also to Claire (Robin Wright).

"I hope that I get to bring the Underwoods to justice. Even if they are ultimately going to get pardoned anyway, which happens to most presidents. Even if it came down to them being publicly accused for their crimes and arrested. With Stamper being under house arrest for what he is being accused of, that is crazy! It would be nice if I were able to make it happen," McGiver explained.

Unfortunately for the journalist, destroying Claire's reputation will not be so easy, especially now that she has taken over the president's position. Frank's wife is expected to become one of the most loved leaders of the country. She will work hard to erase the hold that her husband has on her.

Actor Cody Fern, the newest addition to the cast, said in an interview that it is time for Claire to shine. He even made clear that since season 2, the spotlight has been on Wright's character. Fern also teased that the new storyline would be a wild rollercoaster ride. Claire in the White House is going to be a joy to watch.

"[There's] an exciting energy," Fern said. "Listen, everyone is just so thrilled to be supporting Robin [Wright], and I think that she is a powerhouse, and it's been about Robin since Season 2, and anyone who's in denial of that hasn't been watching the show. So, we're just thrilled to get behind Robin and she is a powerhouse. I mean, what she is doing with Claire Underwood is phenomenal. And, it's only going to get more interesting," the actor added.

"House of Cards" season 6 will premiere this Fall.