House Republicans launch Congressional Family Caucus: 'The natural family is essential'

A group of lawmakers have announced the formation of a Congressional Family Caucus to “defend the interests of families” from their representative in Washington, D.C.

Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., and Mary Miller, R-Ill., wrote an op-ed for Family Research Council’s publication, The Washington Stand Monday, announcing the establishment of the Congressional Family Caucus. “For years, we have witnessed a concerted effort by activists on the Left to abolish the natural family,” they wrote.

“The natural family, a man and a woman committed for life to each other and to their children, was ordained by God as the foundation of our society,” the op-ed states. “The natural family is essential for a nation to prosper because the family is the root of self-government, service, community and personal responsibility.”

Painting the Congressional Family Caucus as an effort to “defend the interest of families in Washington,” the lawmakers warned of the “mission of the radical Left” to “replace the natural family with the federal government.”

They also decried the promotion of “abortion, fatherlessness, surgical castration and atheism,” and identified some of the most preeminent threats to the natural family as “eliminating parental consent for abortion and ‘gender transition’ procedures” and “school curriculums with perverse gender ideology and racist critical race theory.”

“The Congressional Family Caucus will serve to defend the natural family from attempts by the radical Left to erode this core foundation of our society. We will initiate legislation favorable to American families and discuss the effects major legislation will have on the family,” the lawmakers vowed.

Describing a happy family as “a blessing from God” that is “foundational to human flourishing,” the lawmakers signaled an intention to “promote policies that are God-driven and family-focused in order to conserve and protect American families and ensure they prosper for years to come.”

Miller quoted from Deuteronomy 6 as she announced the formation of the Congressional Family Caucus on the House floor Tuesday, highlighting the biblical mandate to “diligently instruct our children to love God and to obey His commandments.” She suggested that “we have a moral obligation, as servant representatives, to protect and to conserve the family.”

Harshbarger reacted to the establishment of the Congressional Family Caucus in a statement. “As you look around and take inventory of the struggles in our nation, the vast majority can be traced back to the demise of the family unit. Children can have no greater inheritance than the godly legacy left to them by their parents. I am proud to co-found the Congressional Family Caucus to promote policies that support and strengthen families.”

In an appearance on FRC President Tony Perkins’ “Washington Watch” podcast Wednesday, Miller said her congressional colleagues have been “very supportive” as she discussed her efforts to bring all 222 members of the House Republican Conference on board. She said the group’s intention is to work with advocacy groups such as FRC and expressed a desire to use the Congressional Family Caucus to inform fellow lawmakers of the impact proposed legislation will have on families.

While Miller expressed optimism about her ability to recruit her Republican colleagues to support the Congressional Family Caucus and legislation advancing the traditional family, a substantial portion of House Republicans recently voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies a right to same-sex marriage into federal law. Thirty-nine House Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the measure, 30 of whom remain in office in the 118th Congress.

Any legislation supported by the Congressional Family Caucus that passes the Republican-controlled House would likely face an uphill battle to becoming law for the next two years, as Democrats maintain control of both the U.S. Senate and the White House.