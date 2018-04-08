'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 5 Spoilers: Bonnie Finds Love in the DA's Office

Facebook/HowtoGetAwayWithMurder Promo photo for "How to Get Away With Murder"

Bonnie (Liza Weil) may be getting the break that she deserves, at least in the romance department, in the upcoming season of "How to Get Away with Murder."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Pete Nowalk spoke about the light flirtation that Weil's character had with a co-worker at the D.A.'s office. According to him, it was exciting to see Bonnie in that scene. While it is still too early to say whether she will act upon the attraction or not, Nowalk said it is something to look forward to.

Bonnie's past relationships were anything but light. Her ex, Asher (Matt McGorry), is very much in love with Michaela (Aja Naomi King), even though they have already broken up. Also, Bonnie said she slept with Frank (Charlie Weber), but he remains centered on Laurel (Karla Souza).

"Yeah, that's really complicated. Should Bonnie be flirting with anyone in the D.A.'s office? Probably not the safest decision. But all she really did was swipe right. I was so excited to see Bonnie smile, and I think that's one of my favorite scenes in our finale. It was like a one-act play to me. They were both just so light and happy. I think in general that's a direction I want to continue. Whether that turns into anything real or not, let's see. If it does turn into something real, Bonnie is a smart cookie, so maybe she has a secret plan. Who knows?" the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the question of who Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn) really is will be further discussed in season 4. Nowalk admitted that though they made it look like the boy was Bonnie's child, it might not be the case. Speculations that Bonnie's baby is alive started when Nate (Billy Brown) saw a file about her in Denver's (Benito Martinez) desk. It talks about the possibility that the child did not die as claimed. Then, there was Frank's mysterious call after seeing Gabriel at Middleton University. He called him "her kid."

"Obviously that's a big mystery. We're hinting that it's Bonnie's kid. All we know is that Frank called someone and said, 'Her kid's here.' That pronoun, her, covers a lot of our characters, and maybe characters we don't know. We don't know who Frank is talking to, so that's really a huge mystery for the next season," Nowalk said.

Meanwhile, the new storyline is expected to feature what will happen to Michaela and Asher's relationship. He broke up with her, claiming that she was not the same person he knew. Asher's trust for his girlfriend waned when he discovered that she had a one-night stand with presidential aide Marcus (Cornelius Smith Jr.).

Michaela went to Washington with Annalise (Viola Davis) to ask for Olivia Pope's (Kerry Washington) help in the case. Speculations are rife that it will not be the last time she meets Marcus. Michaela told Asher she was sorry, but another incident sealed her fate.

Michaela arranged Simon's (Behzad Dabu) deportation. Even though Annalise already assured them that the man would not be speaking about that night he accidentally shot himself, Michaela was not convinced. She reported Simon to the ICE and had him transported home to Pakistan. Annalise and the Keating Four were astounded by Michaela's callous attitude, but none more so than Asher. He was livid.

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 4 has no airing date announced yet.