Huawei Honor 7x and View 10 Coming to the U.S.

Some of the most popular of Huawei's midrange phones, the Honor 7x and View 10, are coming to the U.S. this year. While Huawei has not announced a specific date of when they will be available, the company, represented by its offshoot brand Honor, did lay out specific pricing details.

Honor made the announcement at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to CNet. The company, under Huawei, did assure fans in the U.S. that the Honor 7X will be coming first, followed by the Honor View 10 sometime later in 2018.

Huawei/Honor With intelligent photography algorithms, the Honor View10 identifies 13 different types of scenes and objects.

The Honor 7X is expected to make its way to the U.S. market for a very reasonable price. Buyers can get one starting at $200, and for its specs, most reviewers agree that it's a great deal for those looking for midrange phones.

"As a leading e-brand, Honor aims to become the most loved smartphone brand for people young and the young at heart," said Mr. George Zhao, President of Honor in his CES announcement, as quoted by Android Central.

The Honor 7X comes with a 5.9-inch display and dual rear cameras, and now, the company is helping the mid-spec phones make a splash by introducing a limited-edition red variant. A phone with a slim bezel design, a fingerprint reader at the back, and 64 GB of storage is made appealing by an 8-megapixel front camera and dual 16-megapixel rear sensors.

For those looking for a higher end phone that's still cheaper than a flagship device from Google, Samsung or Apple, there's the Honor View 10. Starting at under $500, the upscale model from Honor won't cause you to break the bank while managing to pack in an octa-core processor for that price.

It also comes with a huge 6 GB memory to run its 6-inch display. All this computing power is there to make the most of the 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel dual rear camera combination, with a 13-megapixel camera at the front.