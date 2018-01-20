Huawei Teases Quick Charging With 48 Percent in 5 Minutes, to Show Off Tech on MWC?

(Photo: Reuters/Philippe Wojazer) A man walks past a logo during the presentation the Huawei's new smartphone, the Ascend P7, launched by China's Huawei Technologies in Paris.

Quick charging is starting to become the norm in mobile flagships, but it looks like Huawei is taking it to the next level.

One of the most important things to users when it comes to smartphones is the battery life. Either they want a massive battery to hold up to their heavy use or be able to juice up quickly.

Tech involving the latter has been gaining momentum this year with the Dash Charging by OnePlus among the standouts as it allows users to charge up to 63 percent in just 30 minutes.

Smartphone manufacturers are recognizing the importance of this, including Huawei, who promises that users can juice up to 8 percent in just five minutes with their new first charge tech.

However, there is a major caveat. As shown in a demonstration video, users will have to remove the battery and charge it separately on the charger that supports Huawei's tech.

In the clip, it only took five minutes for the phone to hit almost half the battery. In just that short amount of time, users will be able to keep the lights on for long hours. Huawei touts it can sustain a 10-hour call without dying on them.

While users prefer their smartphones are on to still get the notifications while charging up, this hardly becomes an issue since it only takes five minutes to get half the capacity.

According to GSM Arena, the battery on the demo video is at 3,000 mAh. The publication also points out that the video was first released in 2015.

It was recently re-released by Huawei, which puts media outlets under the impression that the tech will be put to use by new handsets that the company will introduce perhaps at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month.

For now, however, nothing is official yet. The official description on the video suggests that the mobile world will see this new tech in action soon: