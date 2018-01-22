Hugh Jackman, James Marsden Reunite Four Years After 'X-Men: Days of the Future Past' Premiered

Reuters/Tyrone Siu Actor Hugh Jackman poses with a cloth puppet, a traditional type of opera during a news conference during Asian premiere of the X-Men series film 'Logan' in Taipei, Taiwan February 28, 2017.

Hugh Jackman and James Marsden recently delighted "X-Men" fans when they posted a photo of them together. The actors, who play Wolverine and Cyclops in the franchise, had a get-together last week and shared a photo of their reunion on Instagram.

Last weekend, both Jackman and Marsden shared photos of their reunion on social media with their respective captions. In his post, Jackman noted the "official" height difference, which was apparently a subtle attack against U.S. President Donald Trump. Marsden, on the other hand, emphasized their tired eyes in his caption.

It's not clear where Jackman and Marsden met, but it looks like their reunion was not planned and that they only bumped into each other unexpectedly. Since Marsden shared recently that he and his son were in Paris to watch a Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show, it's possible that he and Jackman ran into each other in Paris, at the airport or somewhere else in Europe.

The last time Marsden and Jackman appeared together was in 2014 when they starred as Wolverine and Cyclops in "X-Men: Days of Future Past." The two actors have been friends for almost two decades now, often complimenting each other during interviews.

Back in 2014, Marsden said in an interview that Jackman was almost too nice that he could find it hard to find a negative thing about him. He also described Jackman as a joker on the set of the film, always out to get the "X-Men: Days of the Future Past" cast and crew chuckling off their feet.

Since Marsden and Jackman have not been together in a film for four years now, photos of their reunion made fans look forward to their next project again. It seems unlikely that they'll appear as Wolverine and Cyclops in the X-Men universe though, as Jackman confirmed last year that he would retire the Wolverine role following the release of "Logan."