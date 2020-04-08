Hulk Hogan compares pandemic with biblical plagues: We need ‘personal revival’ more than a vaccine

WWE legend Hulk Hogan compared the worldwide pandemic to the “plagues of Egypt.”

“In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” Hogan stated on Instagram.

“God said: ‘You want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centres. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theatres...’”

The Hall of Famer told his 1.5 million followers that he believes the COVID-19 crisis is also punishing those who “worship money” and it’s why the economy is collapsing. He said churches are shut down as a way to wake up all of those who don’t want to go to church.

“‘If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land,’” Hogan continued, quoting the Bible passage 2 Chronicles 7:14.

Hogan said science might not have the answer to what’s currently happening in the world.

“Maybe we don't need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus,” Hogan maintained.

It’s not the first time the retired wrestler talked about his faith while discussing the pandemic on social media. Last week, he shared a photo of a highlighted Bible quote found in 2 Chronicles 7:13&14 with the caption: “This is one of the most powerful gifts to our human race, it’s as powerful as it gets here on Earth, thank you God. Only love HH.”

Many of Hogan’s followers celebrated his stance for God in all that’s happening, while a few others found his “vaccine” comment insensitive.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 1.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide and over 83,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Research Center.