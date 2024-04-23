Home News Human rights group calls for reforms to protect Christians in West Papua

The human rights group Christian Solidarity International has appealed to the U.N. Human Rights Council to ensure that the Muslim-majority nation of Indonesia implements immediate reforms to protect Christians in West Papua, a region located in the archipelago’s easternmost part, where indigenous people are predominantly Christian.

The West Papuans face racial discrimination in five significant areas, CSI’s Joel Veldkamp said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. These include limited access to healthcare and education, appropriation of land by the Indonesian government for resource extraction projects, continuous military operations in the region, police violence against indigenous West Papuans and the lack of political representation in the local government.

The history of West Papua’s governance plays a crucial role in understanding these issues. Initially a Dutch colony from 1898, the region was administered separately from Dutch-ruled Indonesia, CSI explained in the statement. After Indonesia gained independence, West Papua remained under Dutch control until 1962, which led to significant unrest and an ongoing independence movement.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

West Papua is rich in natural resources, with some of the world’s largest gold and copper deposits and lush tropical forests containing diverse biodiversity. The Indonesian government’s efforts to control these resources have led to long-term military operations and significant displacement of indigenous people, according to CSI, which said that successive Indonesian governments have also encouraged the settlement of non-Papuans in the region, furthering local unrest.

The tension has only increased with Indonesia’s presidential election in February, which saw Prabowo Subianto, the son-in-law of former President Suharto, come to power, the Christian group added. Prabowo’s involvement in atrocities during the 1990s, particularly in West Papua, has heightened fears among the indigenous population. Many worry that his presidency could mean further repression and violence against West Papuans, the human rights organization said.

CSI’s appeal to the UNHRC included a call for the Indonesian government to implement immediate reforms to protect West Papuans’ rights, emphasizing autonomy, safety and equal access to services. CSI also urged the council to increase its engagement and monitoring in West Papua, recognizing the ongoing struggle for freedom that has spanned over 60 years.

The situation in West Papua has escalated in recent months, with a series of violent incidents drawing international attention.

Last September, an Indonesian military unit killed five teenage West Papuans in the highlands regency of Yahukimo, with the provincial police chief quickly labeling them members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the predominant armed resistance group, as reported by Jacobin. That claim, however, was denied by local church leaders and the TPNPB itself.

Days earlier, another violent incident in the coastal regency of Fakfak had resulted in five more Papuans’ deaths. Such atrocities are rare in coastal areas, indicating the harsh conditions and intense resistance in the mountainous interior. The Indonesian military’s violence has been accompanied by degrading images of Papuans, including photos of stripped elders surrounded by jeering soldiers, revealing the brutality of the Indonesian military operations in the region, according to Jacobin.

In February 2023, TPNPB kidnapped a New Zealand pilot, leading to a military alert and a fresh deployment of troops. This has intensified the military presence in West Papua and increased the number of checkpoints across the highlands.

The ongoing violence and repression against indigenous West Papuans have contributed to a severe humanitarian crisis, with tens of thousands displaced and significant impacts on press freedom and civil liberties, according to UCA News.

The Indonesian government’s reluctance to address human rights abuses and prosecute military personnel has further emboldened those committing violence in the region. Despite calls for international intervention and support, the plight of West Papuans remains a critical issue that requires urgent attention from the global community, according to rights groups.