‘I Still Believe’ becomes first Christian film to be released in IMAX theaters

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The highly anticipated Erwin Brothers film “I Still Believe” has become the first faith-based drama to be shown in IMAX theaters where it will be showcased ahead of its opening weekend.

The Christian love story is joining box-office hits such as “Black Panther” and “American Sniper” that were also shown in IMAX theaters. The film will be in IMAX theaters starting on March 11, ahead of its nationwide released on March 13.

"Lionsgate is using IMAX to designate that ‘I Still Believe’ is declaring itself to be the big mainstream faith-based drama of the year. I’d be a little surprised if it isn’t. For the first time in a while, a film is being designated as a major-league contender specifically because it will play in IMAX theaters," Forbes contributor Scott Mendelson said of the film.

He added, “Almost every big movie gets a week in the prized format, with plenty of big movies playing in IMAX and/or Dolby Vision, AMC Prime or other ‘premium large format’ auditoriums. Even in a time when more movies get the ‘IMAX Experience,’ ‘I Still Believe: qualifies as a special case."

“I Still Believe,” chronicles the story of award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp and his first marriage to Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp who died in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

Country singer Shania Twain plays the role of Camp's mother opposite actor Gary Sinise who portrays Camp's father. Actress Britt Robertson portrays Camp's late wife, Melissa. The role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa, who's best known for his role in the hit TV series “Riverdale.”

The trailer highlights Camp's journey to finding love, fame and his enduring faith in the midst of an unexpected tragedy.

Named after Camp’s popular song of the same name, the movie is an Erwin Brothers production, the same producers behind the blockbuster hit “I Can Only Imagine.” Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes are hoping to follow the commercial success of their first biopic made about the life of Christian musician Bart Millard, although they never initially intended to do another film about a musician.

“I Still Believe” was produced under the Erwin Brothers’ newly-formed studio Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate, and is scheduled for release on March 13.

Along with its IMAX release, “I Still Believe” also topped Seventeen magazine’s list of the most romantic movies to watch in 2020.

The secular magazine, which has been in circulation for 74 years, reaches millions of young adults and teens each year. For the first time in the magazine’s history, a Christian movie has been ranked No. 1, selected for its list of the “7 Most Romantic Movies Premiering in 2020.”

The IMAX version of the film will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Tickets are now available for purchase.

