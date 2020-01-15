‘I Still Believe’ releases new trailer, voted No. 1 romantic movie of 2020 by Seventeen magazine

The upcoming Christian movie “I Still Believe” has topped Seventeen magazine’s list of the most romantic movies to watch in 2020.

The secular magazine, which has been in circulation for 74 years, reaches millions of young adults and teens each year. For the first time in the magazine’s history, a Christian movie has ranked No.1, selected for its list of the “7 Most Romantic Movies Premiering in 2020.”

A new film poster and trailer have also been released.

“I Still Believe,” chronicles the story of Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp and his first marriage to Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp who died in 2001, less than a year after they were wed.

“Riverdale’s K.J. Apa stars in this romantic movie about singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp. The movie follows Jeremy’s life, including his marriage to his first wife, Melissa. Melissa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before they were married, but the pair continued on with their relationship through Melissa’s illness,” author Jasmine Gomez writes for Seventeen.com.

The new trailer shows some of the film’s romantic scenes between Camp and Melissa played by actress Britt Robertson.

Also featured in the film, is country singer Shania Twain who plays the role of Camp's mother opposite actor Gary Sinise who portrays Camp's father.

The trailer highlights Camp's journey to finding love, fame and his enduring faith in the midst of an unexpected tragedy.

Named after Camp’s popular song of the same name, the movie is an Erwin Brothers production, the same producers behind the blockbuster hit “I Can Only Imagine.” Jon Erwin, Andrew Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes are hoping to follow the commercial success of their first biopic made about the life of Christian musician Bart Millard, although they never initially intended to do another film about a musician.

“I Still Believe” was produced under the Erwin brothers’ newly-formed studio Kingdom, in association with Lionsgate, and is scheduled for release on March 13.

Camp remarried 16 years ago to his wife, Adrienne, and the couple have three children together. Camp has lauded his wife for being his biggest supporter throughout the years and for supporting him in telling Melissa’s story.