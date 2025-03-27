Home News ICC Pres. Jeff King sheds light on alarming persecution report: 'Killing ground is Nigeria'

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC), has spent more than two decades fighting for religious freedom. But as ICC’s 2025 Global Persecution Index reveals, the crisis is worsening.

“The main killing ground for Christians isn’t North Korea — it’s Nigeria,” the Last Words of the Martyrs author told The Christian Post. “Radical Islamists have driven Christians out of the north, pushing them further into the middle belt, which is the agricultural heartland. Militants raid villages, killing and displacing entire communities. It’s a stealth jihad, a massive land grab.”

Despite international condemnation, the Nigerian government’s response has been, at best, lackluster, he said.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“They claim they can’t find the attackers, but it’s a deep-state issue,” King explained. “The security apparatus is controlled by radical elements, and the military often turns a blind eye — or worse, intervenes against Christian self-defense efforts.”

Beyond Nigeria, King warned of a broader crisis sweeping across Africa’s Sahel region. Islamist militancy has taken root in the area, rendering entire swaths of territory ungovernable.

“It’s like ISIS has taken over a whole region,” King said. “And because these areas are so remote, there’s little that can be done to stop it.”

Beyond Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has also seen horrific violence against Christians, he said. Recently, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist extremist group linked to the Islamic State, beheaded 70 Christians after days of captivity and terror.

As the president of ICC, created in 1995, King has spent over two decades navigating the complex world of religious freedom, assisting Christians who face persecution, and raising global awareness about their plight.

“Advocacy, awareness, and assistance, that’s what we do,” King said. “We’re on the ground in some of the most dangerous places, providing direct aid, rebuilding churches and supporting believers who have lost everything. But we also work behind the scenes, leveraging international pressure to push governments toward justice.”

ICC’s impact extends far beyond aid. In countries where speaking out could mean a death sentence, ICC’s advocacy has led to tangible policy shifts.

King recalled one particularly striking case in North Africa where Evangelical leaders were told they would be imprisoned and fined exorbitant sums. ICC brought one of the leaders to Washington, D.C., where he met with lawmakers. Two weeks later, the government backed down.

“They called the pastors back in and said, ‘We know someone is talking in Washington. We’re all on the same team here. You don’t need to go to Washington; just come to us,’” King said. “That’s the kind of impact a well-placed conversation can have.”

While Christians face opposition from a variety of fronts, King identified one particular ideology particularly focused on persecuting the religious group: Islam.

Historically, Communist regimes were the primary persecutors of Christians, he said, and while persecution in countries like China and Cuba persists, radical Islam is now the predominant threat. He traced the current crisis back to the oil shocks of the 1980s, when the Middle East’s petrodollar wealth fueled a global Islamist revival.

“The Saudis positioned themselves as the guardians of Islam, pouring billions into spreading their strict ideology. They funded radical mosques, educational institutions, and militant groups. We’re still fighting the consequences today,” he said.

Despite the grim realities, King said he sees a paradox in persecution, one that history has repeatedly affirmed. “The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the Church,” he noted, adding that nowhere is this more evident than in Iran.

“The Ayatollahs came in with a vision to spread Islam across the world, but what’s happened instead? The people have rejected it. They’ve seen the brutality of a religious regime, and now the church is exploding,” King said. “Iran is probably the fastest-growing Christian movement in the world right now.”

This phenomenon isn’t new, King added, pointing to similar trends throughout history.

“When persecution intensifies, the Church often grows stronger,” he said. “That doesn’t make the suffering any less real, but it does remind us that God is at work.”

For many Western Christians, news of persecution can feel overwhelming, King said, adding that the scale of suffering is vast and it’s easy to feel powerless. But, there are practical ways to help.

“First, follow the issue,” he urged. “Understand what’s happening so you can be an advocate. Call your elected officials. Demand action.”

Organizations like ICC, persecution.org, and others provide direct avenues for engagement, from donating to participating in advocacy campaigns, King said, but emphasized a deeper reason for Western Christians to engage with persecution.

“This isn’t just about helping others; it’s about learning from them,” he said. “The persecuted church has so much to teach us about faith, resilience and dependence on God. They are getting their doctorate in Christianity. If you want to grow, follow their stories.”

“Their suffering is not wasted,” he added. “And neither is ours. God uses trials — whether persecution or personal hardship — to draw us closer to Him. We can’t stop all persecution, but we can stand with those who suffer. And sometimes, that makes all the difference.”