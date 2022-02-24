'In Jesus Name' song goes viral with 80M streams online, TikTok singer signs Christian record deal

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Katy Nichole‘s life has changed after the TikTok video of her debut single, "In Jesus Name (God of Possible)," went viral, garnering over 80 million views.

Nichole recently signed to be an artist on the Christian label Centricity Music after being discovered on social media. The opportunities came flooding in after her song became an anthem to millions on TikTok and Instagram.

Christian radio giant K-Love began streaming the song on its platform before she was signed to the label, which K-Love has never done for any artist in its 40-year history.

The single was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and has a personal meaning to the singer who's in the midst of her own health crisis.

The chorus was comprised from Nichole’s journal entries that proclaim: “I pray for your healing /That circumstances would change /I pray that the fear inside would flee /In Jesus name /I pray that a breakthrough would happen today /I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name.”

Her words serve as a bold declaration of her unwavering belief in God’s ability to heal and the power of prayer.

Nichole was diagnosed with scoliosis before penning the song, “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” Following surgery on her spine, the young singer, who has been singing in church since she was 14, suffered from depression while she was bedridden due to the pain. Three years after her first surgery, Nichole underwent a follow-up procedure to remove the metal rods and screws that were placed along her spine to keep it straight.

“I go into the second surgery, and I come out of it, and the smoke cloud of depression was gone. I encountered the Lord in that moment,” Nichole recalled in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “When I got my X-rays after surgery, my spine was actually straighter than when the rods had been in it. So when I say that God can do miracles, I mean it, because I’ve seen it.”

“There’s no story that doesn’t matter to God. Every story was written by Him, and He’s the greatest author of all time," she declared. "God’s healed me, so I know He can heal someone else. I’m going to share my story and hope it will encourage others to go and share theirs."

The worship leader, who recently moved to Nashville, now serves as both an ambassador for the Shriners Hospitals for Children and as a volunteer for Musicians On Call. She feels called to advocate for others facing health challenges because God helped her through her crisis.

Nichole is now working on her debut album. For more information, visit her website.