'Incredibles 2' Box Office News: Disney Sequel Breaks Animation Record With $180M Debut

"Incredibles 2" soars high to a record-breaking $180 million in its first weekend, comfortably setting a new mark as the best premiere of all time for an animated film. The movie by Disney-Pixar also ended up being the eighth biggest movie premieres of all time in terms of domestic totals as well.

The previous record for an animated film was also owned by another Pixar movie, when "Finding Dory" launched to a record $135 million in 2016, as Variety pointed out. The superhero sequel had little trouble at all shattering that with a $180 million haul as it opened in 4,410 venues.

Along the way, it also broke another record owned by a fellow Disney feature, as well. Last week's domestic total for "Incredibles 2" was good enough to surpass the "Beauty and the Beast" remake last year, putting the Disney-Pixar movie at the top spot for the best debut for a PG-rated film.

It was also a result that went far beyond even the most optimistic of estimates from industry analysts, which expected the sequel to collect $120 up to $140 in its debut.

"You don't get to this level of opening without appealing to everyone whether you're a fan of animation, superheroes or just out to have a good time and want to see a good movie," Cathleen Taff, the head of distribution for Walt Disney Studios, said about their record-breaking launch.

"We had a film that had something for all ages," she noted, as quoted by The Herald Tribune.

"In 'Incredibles 2,' Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered," the synopsis of the movie laid out.

"Incredibles 2" is now out since Friday, Jun. 15 in theaters everywhere.