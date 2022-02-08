 Living |

Inside China's human rights abuses: Understanding boycotts amid the 2022 Olympic Games

By Billy Hallowell, Op-ed Contributor
The Olympic Rings are seen inside one of the Athletes Villages for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics before the area was closed on January 3, 2022, in Chongli county, Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, northern China. The area, which will host ski and snowboard events during the Winter Olympics and Paralympics was closed off to all tourists and visitors as of January 4, 2022, and will be part of the bubble due to the global coronavirus pandemic for athletes, journalists and officials taking part in the games. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are set to open February 4. |

Why are nations like the U.S. staging diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China? What are the human rights abuses at the center of the consternation?

These are just two important questions surrounding the ongoing debate over China and the Olympics. Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair joins the podcast to break down the issues at hand and help listeners understand the finer points of a truly complex scenario.

Listen to the powerful conversation:

