Home News Inside the End Times: How young Evangelicals' shifting views on Israel could have major implications

There are some shifting tides among young Evangelicals and their support for Israel.

The Christian Post's Jon Brown joins "The Inside Story" to explore how "the number of young Evangelicals in the United States who support Israel and view it as crucial to the End Times is declining as they increasingly move toward amillennial and postmillennial eschatology."

Brown breaks down research included in the recent book Christian Zionism in the Twenty-First Century: American Evangelical Opinion on Israel, which drew from three original surveys conducted in 2018, 2020 and 2021, to discuss the different theological ideals concerning the End Times and why it matters to sociopolitical events. Read more about the topic here.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to "The Inside Story" on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify