Home News Jihad, terror, chaos: Inside horrific religious persecution raging across the globe

Religious persecution is raging across the globe. Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley attended the recent International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C. and heard from experts who warned about the dire situations in various nations.

From a Catholic priest urging the United States to designate Nigeria as a "terrorist government" to House Speaker Mike Johnson's pressing of the Biden administration to protect Uyghur Muslims in China, there was much ground to cover.

Foley joins "The Inside Story" podcast to break it all down.

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff reporters and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

● Edifi

● Anchor

● Breaker

● Google Podcasts

● Apple Podcasts

● Pocket Casts

● RadioPublic

● Spotify