Inside the intense LGBT debate raging within the United Methodist Church (podcast)

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian Post reporter Michael Gryboski dives into the heated and complex same-sex marriage and sexuality debate that is raging within the United Methodist Church.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHRISTIAN POST PODCAST ON EDIF

From discussions about openly-gay ordination to same-sex marital blessings, Gryboski breaks down the issues at play and the potential schisms that could unfold next year at the denomination's General Conference.

"It's believed by many that [next year's conference is] going to be the flashpoint, that's going to be the breaking point," he said. "[Some believe] whatever happens there is going to lead to a schism between conservatives and progressives."

Listen to this episode of “The Christian Post Podcast” below:

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms: