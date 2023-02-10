Investigation into murdered NJ councilwoman shifts to her church

The investigation into the murder of a black Republican New Jersey councilwoman has shifted its focus to a congregation in Newark where she served as a pastor and treasurer.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old mother who had recently married a Nigerian pastor, was found shot to death just outside of her apartment on Feb. 1.

Investigators are looking into Champions Royal Assembly in Newark, a local chapter of a Nigerian Pentecostal megachurch where Dwumfour served as a pastor and was involved in finances, according to a report on Thursday by News 12 New Jersey.

Dwumfour went to the church along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Both were listed as "officers or agents" of the church in corporate paperwork.

The investigation has not publicly announced any motive or suspects as of Friday. Her funeral was held Wednesday at EPIC Church International of Sayreville.

Onuoha told News12 that church members had their phones and modems looked at by investigators, adding that the car she was driving the night she was murdered was a gift from a congregant.

Dwumfour married to Eze King, the president of Fire Congress Fellowship Inc. King, who is not an American citizen, is in Nigeria and was not expected to return until May, according to 12 News.

Champions Royal Assembly was founded over a decade ago in affiliation with televangelist Joshua Iginla, who heads the Abuja, Nigeria megachurch of over 80,000 people, according to The Asbury Park Press. While the congregation met on the second level of a store, the address listed for Champions Royal Assembly and Fire Congress Fellowship was the same address as an apartment complex Dwumfour listed as her residence.

"She was a treasurer with her church. Anytime you're dealing with money, sometimes there are people who are not happy," said Democrat John Wisniewski, a former state assemblyman and lifelong Sayreville resident, told News 12.

"And the one thing I've learned in my 22 years in public life is that as much as we think we know people, people also have private sides. And they also have things that they're dealing with and people that they're dealing with that none of us know about."

A native of Newark, Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Council last year when she successfully defeated a Democrat incumbent in a heavily Democratic town.

Upon news of her murder, elected officials and political activists from both sides of the aisle gave condolences and touted her effective leadership.

New Jersey Republican State Committee Chairman Bob Hugin conveyed his "horror and deepest sorrow at the senseless violence" that claimed Dwumfour's life.

"We will remember Eunice for her steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith," said Hugin in a statement.

"We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice. God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfour and her family."

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that the New Jersey State Police would also support the ongoing investigation and spoke well of Dwumfour.

"Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness," said Murphy.

"I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community."