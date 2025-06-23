Home News Iran launches missile strikes on US military base in retaliation for bombings of nuclear sites Qatar says it 'thwarted the attack'

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched a missile attack on the largest United States air base in the Middle East in retaliation for U.S. air strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Iran launched several missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, with the Trump administration having "good advance warning" of the missile attack, according to a source who spoke with Axios. No casualties have been reported.

The Supreme National Security Council of Iran confirmed the attack and claimed that the number of missiles fired matched the number of bombs the U.S. used in its strikes on Saturday.

"The base that was targeted in the attack by the powerful Iranian forces was far from urban facilities and residential areas in Qatar," stated the SNSC. "This action did not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people."

While the Iranian military claimed the attack was "devastating and powerful," U.S. officials said no U.S. personnel were killed or injured in the attack on the airbase. In statements shared with media, the Qatari government claimed its military "thwarted the attack and successfully intercepted the Iranian missiles."

On Saturday, as part of an effort with Israel to neutralize any nuclear weapons developments on the part of Iran, the U.S. launched air strikes at facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The strikes involved the usage of bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles that were launched from submarines, according to The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump confirmed the attacks in public remarks on Saturday evening, claiming that American armed forces had "completely and fully obliterated" Iran's key nuclear facilities.

"Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," he continued. "Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

In addition to the missile attack on the U.S. base on Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard fired 40 missiles at Israel, with over 80 people being injured in Tel Aviv, mostly with minor wounds.

For its part, the Israeli military said that it immediately destroyed the Iranian launchers used in the attack on their country and made retaliatory strikes against military targets in western Iran.