'Iron Man 4' News: Fans Split Over Possibility of a New Film Installment

The "Iron Man" movie series has, in a lot of ways, catapulted what would turn out to be the Marvel cinematic universe into mainstream popularity. Many think that it's about time the character that started it all had a fourth solo feature, but rumors are currently in conflict about the possibility of an "Iron Man 4."

On one side, fans who have seen the new "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer see a possible new story for Tony Stark, as played by Robert Downey Jr.

Facebook/ironman Robert Downey Jr. appears beside the Iron Man suit.

Iron Man is one of the primary figures in founding the Avengers, and there's a lot of new plotlines that the Infinity War event will start. However, as the war with Thanos turns out, Stark is seen as a character that will play a big role in making sure that the world survives.

Along the same lines, Polygon also agrees that if anyone will make it past the Infinity War, it will be Iron Man. As far as the canon story based on the comics goes, Iron Man and Captain America are vital to the transition between the upcoming Marvel movie and what comes next.

Among the other characters that are almost guaranteed a sequel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy counts among them. Unfortunately, the Infinity War will have casualties, and it's likely that Vision or Loki will be among those who would not make it through for the sequels.

On the other camp, however, are those that believe that Robert Downey Jr. is just about done with the role. He has already hinted as much in an earlier interview in 2013 when he shared his thoughts about branching out while he still can.

"How many genre movies can I do? How many follow-ups to a successful follow-up are actually fun?" he said at the time.

It's a thought that Downey Jr. would later echo this past summer. In an interview with E!, the actor wants to end on a high note, which the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" will more than provide for him.

"I just want to hang up my jersey before it's embarrassing," he added.