Home News Is equality under the law in mortal peril?

One of the most common sayings in the English language is "the straw that broke the camel's back," signifying the gradual accumulation of heavy burden until finally, one additional blade of straw collapses the camel to his knees, no longer able to successfully bear the burden.

We in America have been forced to witness continued assaults by the U.S. Justice Department on blind justice and equal treatment before the law in our country. When the nation's chief law enforcement arm, the U.S. Justice Department, is so egregiously discriminatory in its application of law enforcement, it breaks down the people's confidence in Lady Justice.

Such a loss of confidence, when it dies, tends to happen with accelerating speed, and once that confidence is lost, it is very, very difficult to restore.

Increasing numbers of Americans, witnessing the shameful bias of the Biden Justice Department and its disgraceful Attorney General Merrick Garland, have lost basic trust that they will receive equal treatment under the law (by the way, we should give Sen. Mitch McConnell some kind of 'Medal for Freedom' for blocking Merrick Garland from being appointed to the Supreme Court by President Barack Obama).

If the history of our great nation is written fairly and objectively, Merrick Garland will go down as the most disgraceful attorney general in American history. The FBI admits that 70% of the threats of violence concerning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. Wade have been committed by pro-abortion perpetrators against pro-life personnel and clinics, but there have been hardly any prosecutions.

Now we have the spectacle of six defendants convicted in Nashville under the FACE Act (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act) signed by President Clinton in 1994.

Seven of 11 defendants charged in connection with blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic in Tennessee in 2021 were charged in 2022 with conspiracy and subject to a jail sentence of up to 10.5 years in jail and a $460,000 fine. The other four were charged with misdemeanors that carry a punishment of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine.

And while these federal convictions in Nashville stunned observers with their harshness, violent demonstrations denouncing Israel have joined the even more violent "black lives matter" protests of the recent past in having few, if any, charges ever filed. The lack of prosecution of the people demonstrating in front of U.S. Supreme Court justices' residences in the recent past has further added to the painful sense of prejudice against conservatives.

This outrageous double standard is illustrated by the hypocrisy of the preening statement of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, Henry C. Levantis, who said, "the jury's verdict today is a victory for the rule of law and a reminder that we cannot pick and choose which laws we follow."

What bilge! There is also the dangerous hypocrisy of law enforcement, which consciously and continuously picks and chooses which laws it will enforce and which laws it will ignore.

Increasing numbers of Americans have little or no confidence left that our federal government is administering, or even attempting to administer blind and equal justice.

I fear that ever-increasing numbers of my fellow citizens perceive that the Lady Justice of the federal government is no longer blind but, in fact, entirely disrobed and disgraced.

The Thomas Moore Society's attorney, Steve Crampton, defending the Nashville "conspirators," correctly characterized the demonstrations: "This was a peaceful demonstration by entirely peaceful citizens — followed with prayer, hymn singing and worship — oriented toward persuading expectant mothers, not to abort their babies."

I hope all Americans recognize the perilous danger we face. I fear that one egregious act by the Biden Administration and his feckless attorney general will be the proverbial "straw that broke the camel's back," and large segments of the population will abandon their trust in blind justice and the rule of law will have atrophied.

The refusal of the Biden administration to even minimally enforce immigration law has contributed greatly to this mass erosion of the public's confidence in the rule of law.

Most Americans have lived most of their lives in a country and a culture that has been dominated by the rule of law. As a consequence, too many of us take the rule of law for granted, and we do not realize how precious it is and what a gaping hole is left in society when it is lost.

I fear that the loss of the rule of law and the accompanying chaos will be far more devastating than it would be for other countries because of our unique history.

We are not a nation built on "blood and soil" but on the body of ideas enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. If we lose our common allegiance to, and belief in, these ideas, which have glued us together in the belief that "all men are created equal," we will desceand into ethnic tribalism, which would be a terrible and painful epitaph for a once great nation.

Let us all pledge to work and pray together to prevent this epitaph from being written.

God bless America!