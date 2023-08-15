Is the ‘Barbie’ movie an LGBT, anti-male landmine? Inside the ‘extremely polarizing’ reactions

Is the "Barbie" movie anti-male and pro-LGBT — or is it an uplifting film with positive messages? The reactions to the feature film have been anything but consistent, with some Christian leaders warning parents not to bring their children to watch.

"There's no denying it's been an absolute blockbuster hit," Christian Post reporter Leah Klett said on a recent episode of “The Inside Story” podcast, noting the box office success. "This movie has been extremely polarizing in the responses it's gotten."

The reporter added, "I do think viewers need to watch it with discernment and some caution."

Listen to her break the movie down, explain the themes, and present both sides of the debate. You can also read Klett's review:

