Israel accuses Hamas of breaking ceasefire as more hostages are released

Multiple Israeli soldiers suffered injuries as Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating their agreement to temporarily pause the fighting as hostages are swapped for Palestinian prisoners.

On Tuesday, Israel Defense Forces shared on X that three explosive devices were detonated near its troops in two different locations in northern Gaza, with the post noting that such an action is "in violation of the truce agreements."

"In one of the locations, terrorists also opened fire at the troops, who responded with fire," the IDF wrote. "A number of soldiers were lightly injured during the incidents. IDF troops were located in positions as per the framework of the operational pause."

Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, blamed Israel for the ceasefire disruption. Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obaida said Tuesday that there was a "field clash" due to the "enemy violating the terms of the truce."

"We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy is," Obaida said in a statement.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said three explosive devices were "activated" in locations near IDF forces in northern Gaza "contrary to the ceasefire agreements," according to The Independent.

The temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect last Friday and is set to expire Thursday after being extended. As a result of the truce, the terror group has agreed to release the civilian hostages it took captive on Oct. 7 in exchange for Palestinians serving time in Israeli prisons for security offenses.

Israel agreed as part of the truce to allow humanitarian aid and fuel into the Gaza Strip, and the country plans to resume military operations after the truce to continue its goal of eradicating Hamas.

In response to Hamas' assault, Israel launched airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza last month to eliminate the terror group and secure the hostages' release. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says around 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war.

On Tuesday, the terror group released 10 Israeli citizens and two Thai nationals from captivity.

According to a Tuesday statement from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officials informed the hostages' families of their loved ones' release and return to the country.

"The Government of Israel embraces the 12 hostages — ten of our citizens and two Thai nationals — who returned to Israeli territory today," the statement read, adding that the Israeli government remains committed to the return of all hostages.

"The Government, together with all of the security agencies, will assist them and their families," the statement continued, citing Jeremiah 31:15, which states," And they shall come back from the land of the enemy."

The citizens released by Hamas on Tuesday include Tamar Metzger (78), Ditza Heiman (84), Noralin Babadila (60), Ada Sagi (75), Ofelia Adit Roitman (77), Rimon Kirsht (36) and Meirav Tal (53).

Another set of hostages released by Hamas included the Leimberg family — Gabriela Leimberg (59), Mia Leimberg (17) and Clara Marman (63).

On Wednesday, 16 more hostages were released, including dual American-Israeli citizen Liat Beinin Atzili, who was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

In a Wednesday statement, the Israeli prime minister's office said that two hostages, Yelena Trupanov (50) and Irena Tati (73), were expected to be released on that day by Hamas.

Around 240 people were kidnapped by Hamas during the group's surprise attack against southern Israel on Oct. 7. The attack, which took place during a Jewish holiday, resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, a majority of them civilians, and over 5,000 people were left wounded as a result of the onslaught.

One of the hostages Hamas released during the third day of the ceasefire was 4-year-old Abigail Edan. The American-Israeli girl was released alongside 17 other individuals taken captive by the terrorist group.

Hamas abducted Edan last month during its attack against Israel after killing her parents, and the little girl celebrated her fourth birthday in captivity. Another hostage released by Hamas was an elderly woman who had to be airlifted to a hospital in Israel due to her poor condition. The other freed captives were escorted through the border fence from Gaza to Israel.