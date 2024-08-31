Home News Israeli child accidentally breaks rare 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jug during Haifa museum visit

During recent a visit to the Hecht Museum in the city of Haifa, a 5-year-old Israeli child accidentally broke a rare 3,500-year-old ancient jug, Israeli media reported.

“This is an ancient jug from the Middle Bronze Age. It is indeed rare, but we chose to present it without display cases. This choice stems from the method of the museum and its founder, Dr. Reuven Hecht,” the museum director, Dr. Inbal Rivlin, told Ynet News.

She continued, “He said that the museum is not a mausoleum, it is not a coffin, but a living and dynamic place. The museum is open, for free, to families with children.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The rare jug dates to the Middle Bronze Age, or the period between 2000 – 1500 B.C., which means it predates the reign of King David and his son Solomon. It was typical for the region and used to store liquids like olive oil.

The five-year-old child pulled on the jug to peer inside, causing it to topple over and shatter into pieces, according to the BBC.

His mother grabbed the boy and quickly fled the scene after the accident. “The mother and the toddler were so scared,” Rivlin explained.

“I would like to tell them: Don’t worry, we have no claim against you. Such events are rare, but they do happen,” she tried to calm them.

“We will repair the jug and put it back in place in a process called ‘restoration.’ It's a fascinating process by our restorator, Roy Shapir, that will be captured on video. We invite the mother and the child for a corrective experience and a guided tour,” Rivlin added.

The jug was especially rare because it had been discovered almost completely intact. While many similar jugs have been found in the myriad archaeological excavations across the land of Israel, the majority of them are usually broken.

“Families should prepare the children before coming to the museum — exhibits that are not explicitly stated to allow touching, are not allowed to be touched,” Rivlin said, explaining that the museum would use a 3D printer to print clay exhibits designed especially for children to touch.

“All the senses work in children, not just the sense of sight, and they need it. We are aware of this need, and we will provide this experience.”

This Hecht Museum is the third largest and most important in archaeology in Israel and is located inside Haifa University. A spectacular sculpture garden was recently added and includes an Art Department with international paintings on display.

The museum also features a 3,500-year-old sycamore wooden spoon in the form of an Egyptian swimmer, a bronze document of rights awarded to a Roman soldier at the end of his military service, and the sandals of a Jewish girl from the days of the Bar Kochba Revolt (132–136 A.D.) found in the caves of the Judean Desert.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.