Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Official Site Title card for the upcoming 2018 Japanese anime adaptation of 40-hara’s self-published work, “Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai.”

40hara's (read as Shimahara) doujin series "Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai" is getting an anime adaptation in 2018.

Doujin is a Japanese term used to refer to self-published works that may come in any one of the following forms: manga, novels, fan guides, art collections, music, anime, as well as video games. It is a much wider category than doujinshi, which only consists of written literature like magazines, manga and light novels.

Although mostly associated with the work of amateurs, professional artists have also recently turned to self-publishing to get their works out to the public outside of the regular publishing industry.

40hara is an illustrator who shares his artworks online through several image hosting sites, including his own official page, Animachine and Pixiv, the popular Japanese online community for artists.

His describes his artworks, which are mostly mature in nature, as "warm characters" and takes pride in his artistic use of color that has gained him popularity as an illustrator and several awards, including the grand prize in Hatsune Miku illustration contest. He says in an interview with Otakumode that he comes up with ideas of what to draw when he's doing activities that do not have anything to do with drawing, like watching movies.

He is currently a freelance illustrator, whose skill runs mostly on anime-style illustrations.

"I diligently try every day to create illustrations that convey the feeling of a story," 40hara says.

His "Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai" doujin project already has 70,000 books in print, including illustration collections, photo collections, and manga. These illustrations show women in various outfits showing their disgusted faces along with their underpants. These collections have been listed by the doujin shop, Comic Toranoana with an 18+ age rating.

The upcoming series will feature the voices of Shizuka Ishigami, Chinatsu Akasaki, Haruka Yoshimura, Sawako Hata, Aoi Koga, and Yuki Nagano.

Further details about "Iya na Kao Sarenagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai" will be released in the coming months.