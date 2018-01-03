'iZombie' Season 4 Spoilers: Angus to Replace Chase as City Leader?

Facebook/cwizombie Promotional image for 'iZombie'

Angus (Robert Knepper) will play an even bigger role than is expected in the upcoming season of "iZombie."

Spoilers indicate that since Blaine DeBeers' (David Anders) father is definitely returning in the new installment, many fans are wondering what kind of misdemeanor he will be doing next. For a while, Knepper's fate in the CW series was uncertain. Soon after he was promoted as series regular, allegations of his sexual misconduct surfaced. The CW and the showrunners promised a strict investigation on the matter and after weeks of waiting, it was announced that there was no sufficient evidence against the actor.

Angus has remained a powerful individual even after his son made him into a zombie. Executive producer Rob Thomas has teased about the kind of storyline they have for Blaine's dad. According to him, Angus would definitely be involved in a lot of hanky-panky. He is also set to gain several "hardcore violent pro-zombie people" on his side. In fact, there is even a chance that Angus will reach the same level as Chase Graves' (Jason Dohring) when it comes to their impact on others, whether human or zombie.

Unlike Knepper, Dohring has not been promoted as a series regular. Instead, he will be appearing on and off throughout season 4. Thomas said that Chase would have a tough time handling everything. Although he has a handful of loyal supporters, he would still find himself holding things together by a thread.

"Now, he's certainly taken a pretty militant stance," Thomas said. "But he's got a city full of people who aren't pleased with him. He's created 10,000 new zombies who aren't particularly happy that they are zombies now. They're essentially being used as a bargaining chip. And he's got a city full of humans who aren't happy that, among other things, the Seahawks have left town and that some people in the U.S. want to nuke Seattle. And so he's under a ton of pressure."

"iZombie" Season 4 is expected to air early 2018 on The CW.