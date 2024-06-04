Home News 'Spiritual wickedness': Pastor Jack Graham reacts to NSA's LGBT 'pride in progress' tweet DoD, FBI also drew scorn

Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, was among the many X users who rebuked the National Security Agency for tweeting a statement over the weekend in celebration of pride month.

"Spiritual wickedness in high places. Our government celebrates sin on tax payer dollars," Graham tweeted.

"Our theme this Pride Month, 'Pride in Progress,' recognizes that true progress is a journey. We are dedicated to creating a workplace where members of the LGBTQIA+ community can thrive authentically and feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work," the NSA tweeted.

Others took the NSA to task for its pride post, including Gen. Mike Flynn, who tweeted: "There is only one flag this taxpayer funded organization should be flying and that is the American Flag. PERIOD! Do your jobs and stop being so [expletive] Politically correct. It is killing our soldiers and allies along with our country."

"Why is our [government] taking a stand AGAINST Biblical values? It's unconstitutional. And evil. I denounce it [with] everything that is in me," tweeted author Eric Metaxas.

"The National Security Agency is pronouncing its commitment to the LGBTQ agenda which, by its nature, is opposed to major tenets of all major religions in this country. This is not a small matter," Daily Wire journalist Megan Basham wrote.

The U.S. Department of Defense also drew scorn from some X users for a similar post in support of pride month, including from some veterans or descendants of veterans who expressed disillusionment that the federal government is pushing an agenda antithetical to their beliefs.

"Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members," the DoD tweeted. "We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel."

The official X account of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, retweeted the DoD's post, writing, "Happy #PrideMonth! Let’s celebrate LGBTQ+ service members in military medicine who’ve made history, whose courage and dedication paved the way for progress and equality."

"If anyone is wondering why they keep posting this despite the fact that we all hate it, it’s because this is a Regime humiliation tactic," tweeted journalist Peter D'Abrosca. "They know we can’t do anything about it so they’re flipping us the bird."

"I can’t believe my grandfathers fought for this," D'Abrosca wrote in another tweet.

"How could this be? Our military flying the flag of the Gay Religion? But I’ve been reliably informed by the best evangelical political thinkers that the *real* threat in America is a *Christian* state religion," author William Wolfe tweeted.

"Hey, [House GOP], [DoD] Public Affairs needs their budget cut," tweeted GOP Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison.

"The destruction of the Christian values our civilization was founded upon is a much higher priority than retention or recruiting," tweeted Michael Cassidy, a U.S. Navy veteran who is facing charges for having toppled a satanic statue in the Iowa state Capitol last December.

Freedom of Information Act documents recently obtained by Judicial Watch and CatholicVote.org appear to show that the U.S. Air Force has used taxpayer money to promote drag shows, drag queen story hours and other LGBT pride events for military personnel and their children.

More adults under 30 believe the U.S. military has a negative (53%) rather than positive (43%) impact, according to a Pew Research Center study released earlier this year.

The FBI also drew a negative response for its pride tweet, which read: "At the #FBI, we know that diversity makes us stronger. During #PrideMonth, the FBI celebrates our #LGBTQIA+ colleagues’ contributions to our country and our mission."

Among the many critics of the FBI's tweet was Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, who wrote: "There is no evidence whatsoever that diversity as indexed by sexual preference or desire makes anyone or anything 'stronger' — or more expert or qualified or compassionate. It's ignorant, deceitful or delusional to claim otherwise."

"The claim that competence as such is predicted by group affiliation as such is exactly and precisely the claim that racists have always made," Peterson added.

"So don't be thinking that you're pro-inclusivity or compassionate or an ally or whatever self-serving term you describe yourself with when you push the DIE agenda. You're quite the opposite and that fact will come home to bite soon and with a vengeance."