Home News Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts praises God after dominating Super Bowl win over Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had high praise for God and his teammates Sunday following a 40-22 win over back-to-back defending champions Kansas City Chiefs to become the Super Bowl LIX champions in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.

"You know, …. God is good. He's greater than all the highs and the lows. And I think personally, myself, I've just been able to use every experience and learn from it. The good, the bad, all of it. Using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness," Hurts said in an interview with Fox Sports' Erin Andrews when asked how it felt to beat the Chiefs after they beat the Eagles in 2023's Super Bowl LVII.

Although the 26-year-old Eagles quarterback, who is in his third full season starting for the team, was also named Super Bowl MVP. He made it clear that the win could not have happened without his teammates.

"I think I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me. You know, we got a special group this year. We were able to learn from the past and get some, get some nice new pieces and get over that hump," he said.

For almost three quarters, the Eagles' defense kept the Chiefs scoreless, and Hurts said the defense, which was among the league's best all season, made the difference in the championship victory.

"I think No. 1, defense wins championships … and we saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game, and they gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we were able to do what we do," Hurts told Andrews.

When asked about how he felt about those who doubted his ability to lead his team to victory after the Eagles' previous loss to the Chiefs, Hurts said during a press conference that he used criticism constructively.

"I've always found a thrill in any doubt and any questioning and any opinions. It's always been something that I've embraced, and I don't want it to change now just because of the result," he said.

"I'm just running [my] race and playing with purpose. You know this is what I'm called to do in this season of my life, and I'm going to give it all I have and try my best to leave no stone unturned."

Hurts talked about the "unprecedented journey" to becoming Super Bowl champion, touching on other disappointments in his career, such as being benched for Tua Tagovailoa during the University of Alabama's victory in the 2017 National Championship.

"The purpose never changes. I think your values never change. I think, in the end, it comes down to how people look at you. I'm going to always be the same. I was telling someone earlier I'm that same kid that went to the National Championship and lost and went back and got benched and had to transfer and had to go through this just unprecedented journey," he said.

"And that kid always kept the main thing the main thing and always was true to his vision and what he saw. And it all began with great leadership … just doing it the right way," Hurts said, crediting his parents for being a good example.

"I think, in the end, things come right on time," he said. "The last time around, it wasn't my time, and sometimes you have to accept that you have to wait your turn. … And dealing with …. everything that came with the last Super Bowl," he said.

"It wasn't enough to win, and I think going through those emotions and processing those things and processing that experience lit a great flame in me and enhanced my desire to win significantly."