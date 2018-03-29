James Dobson Says Republicans Betrayed Christians by Funding Planned Parenthood

(Photo: REUTERS/Eric Thayer) People attend the March for Life rally in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2018.

Prominent evangelical leader James Dobson has voiced his disapproval with Republicans in Congress for passing a spending bill that he considers to be a "betrayal" to those who voted for them.

Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family and Family Talk radio, issued a statement on Wednesday condemning the Republican establishment for passing a $1.3 trillion omnibus bill that still provides over $500 million in funding to the nation's largest abortion chain.

"In passing the very immoral Omnibus spending bill, the Republican establishment in both the House and the Senate has betrayed those who put them in office in the first place," the 81-year-old Dobson argued. "While there are multiple reasons for which conservatives should take issue with such a bill, Christians specifically should be outraged by the inclusion, once again, of half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding for the country's number one abortion provider, Planned Parenthood."

"While the Hyde Amendment makes it technically illegal to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortions, we know full well that these resources will be used to promote and expand an organization that many Americans find abhorrent and incompatible with our Christian faith," he added.

Dobson asserted that he, "along with millions of other evangelicals," he is "disappointed" that a more pro-life bill could not be produced even though Republicans control the presidency and both houses of Congress.

"Let this betrayal be a reminder to all those who fight on the side of life, that the pro-abortion forces in this nation will never stop and therefore, we too must always remain vigilant," Dobson stated. "I believe we are closer to achieving our ultimate goal of overturning Roe v. Wade than at any other point in the last 45 years. So close to the finish line, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that indeed, never again will the American people allow a bill like the Omnibus disaster to pass through a government that is supposed to represent our interests."

Dobson encouraged his followers to join him in voting for "only those who vow to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all."

Absent in Dobson's statement is explicit condemnation of President Donald Trump, who signed the bill last Friday after first tweeting that he would veto it.

Dobson's statement follows release last Saturday of another statement backed by a handful of other evangelical leaders close to the administration including Southern Baptist Convention President Jack Graham, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, conservative radio host Eric Metaxas, televangelist James Robison and others.

The evangelical leaders' statement directly called out the White House and stated that the president's signing of the omnibus constituted a "moment of weakness" for the Trump administration.

"The Trump administration has certainly demonstrated an unwavering — if not, historic — commitment to prioritize the sanctity of human life through actions like the expansion of the Mexico City Policy, and by working meticulously to undo excessive government regulations that intentionally violate the conscience protections of pro-life Americans," the statement reads. "This is why we are disappointed they didn't fight harder."

In addition to the funding for Planned Parenthood, the evangelical leaders voiced their concern with the fact that the budget expands the size of the government, doesn't provide "meaningful funding" for border security and doesn't protect unauthorized immigrants brought to the country as children who were protected under the DACA program.

"While I am very disappointed with the Omnibus bill funding of 500 million [sic] in the budget to the horrendous hellish Planned Parenthood bloody business of killing babies I can say there is more than one way to defund and the Trump administration is on it," Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas, wrote in a tweet. "@POTUS is pro life."

Dobson's full statement reads:

"Along with millions of other evangelicals, I am beyond disappointed that even while conservatives hold the presidency and both houses of Congress, we were unable to secure much more in this bill. Let this betrayal be a reminder to all those who fight on the side of life, that the pro-abortion forces in this nation will never stop and therefore, we too must always remain vigilant. I believe we are closer to achieving our ultimate goal of overturning Roe v. Wade than at any other point in the last 45 years. So close to the finish line, we must redouble our efforts to ensure that indeed, never again will the American people allow a bill like the Omnibus disaster to pass through a government that is supposed to represent our interests. Please join me in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections, in voting for only those who vow to defund Planned Parenthood once and for all."