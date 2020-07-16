Jamie Grace loses thousands of followers after sharing her experiences with racism

Popular Christian singer and YouTube star Jamie Grace has been vocal about her encounters with racism and on Monday she revealed she’s lost followers as a result of it.

“I lost about 3,000 twitter followers after sharing my personal stories as a victim of racism and articles about things like white privilege and how to be anti-racist,” Grace tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

The “Beautiful Day” singer expressed her gratitude for those who are still around.

“So to everyone that’s still here... thank you... and... Nothing’s changed on my end!! Still black!” she quipped.

Grace is one of the few black singers who has had success in Christian contemporary music, whose audiences are predominantly white. Last month, she shared that after a few weeks of posting about racism, it has come to her attention that many of her supporters and friends did not realize racism still existed.



The singer added to her initial tweet that although she’s lost followers on that social media platform, she’s gained others on its competitor platform.

She said, “I should also note that in the land of opposites, my insta has grown significantly over the last few months!”

“Genuinely grateful for anyone who chooses to take time out of their day to listen, read, share, stream... truly! I appreciate you :).”

While Grace believes her sudden loss of followers is due to her outspokenness against racism, GrowFollowing.com suggests that it may be because of Twitter’s filtering system.



“If you noticed you’ve been losing hundreds of followers overnight, very likely that might be Twitter taking on fake follower networks. The moment Twitter’s anti-spam algorithm flags and suspends an Twitter account, it’s deducted from your follower counter as well (just like it never existed),” the site wrote on Thursday.

“Twitter constantly fights with spam and bot networks and is known for doing a huge purge every couple of months, causing your follower counter dropping suddenly.”

Still, some of Grace’s followers have taken issue with the comments Grace has made on racism and she often vented about them on her Instagram.

Most recently, she shared her experiences of racism in the church.

“If I had known Jamie Grace was black, I definitely would not have brought her here…” she wrote on social media, revealing that a “white pastor” said this to someone on her team while they were setting up Grace’s photo banner in the lobby of the church.