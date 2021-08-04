Jamie Lee Curtis says she's shed ‘old idea’ that gender is fixed as her son 'transitions'

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she “watched in wonder and pride" as her "son became our daughter Ruby," saying she no longer believes in the biological reality that there are only two genders.

The “Halloween” actress said in an interview with AARP that her second child, once known as Thomas, has transitioned from male to female. Now, the 25-year-old computer gaming editor will be known by his chosen name of "Ruby."

With her son's permission, Curtis revealed she watched her son's transition with “wonder and pride," adding: “[He] and [his] fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate."

Earlier in the interview, the "Freaky Friday" actress described having a “great mental migration” later in life after raising her family and combating drug addiction.

Curtis, 62, described this portion of her life as one of “shedding” that resulted from “doing a whole lot of reading.” One of the things she now believes is that gender is fluid and not "fixed."

She described her life as a “constant metamorphosis" and said she one day hopes to have grandchildren.

The "Knives Out" actress has previously shown her support for trans-identified individuals. In 2017, she tweeted a HuffPost article titled, “Dear Trans Kids: (From A Trans Teacher)" Curtis added, “The letter we all wish we had written.”

In 2020, Curtis signed on to direct and star in a televised film about the founder of Free Mom Hugs, Sara Cunningham. Cunningham is a GLAAD Media Institute alum who openly celebrates the LGBT community.

In a 2019 Pride Source article, Curtis shared that she believes sexuality is “nobody’s business, it doesn’t matter.”

The daughter of stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis explained that she has always been comfortable around members of the LGBT community because of her Hollywood parents.

“[My mother's] make-up artist was gay, the playwright that she did a play with was a great friend of our family who was gay,” she added.