'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Mateo Adjusts to New School

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo photo for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) darling son, Mateo (Elias Janssen), will be going to a new school in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Two," the synopsis reveals that both Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will agree to send their son to a different school. Though Mateo is confused with the sudden change, he is okay with it since he is going to meet new friends. His parents, however, are feeling guilty that they cannot tell him how they managed to get him in the institution during such an awkward period of time.

Meanwhile, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will have a little tiff when he refused to attend therapy with her. When Rogelio eventually agrees, both will be surprised with the outcome of the counseling. In an interview, executive producer Jennie Urman teased that these sessions would definitely help in the couple's marriage. Still, fans of Xo and Rogelio should brace themselves for more marital problems cropping up between husband and wife.

"There are ups and downs for them, and they're getting used to being newlyweds, and newlyweds with a child, so that's going to continue. But they're committed to their relationship, and they definitely go to couples counseling. Rogelio finds he enjoys it more than he thought he would," Urman teased.

As for Jane and Rafael, the promo reveals that they will be discussing the events that took place during the fall finale, when he kissed her without warning. Rafael will make sure that the lady knows his motives are pure and that he genuinely wants to try a relationship with her. Jane, however, seems to need more time to think since she just broke up with her boyfriend.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.