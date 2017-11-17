'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: How Will Adam React to Jane's Love? Ro and Xo to Face Problems Soon

Facebook/CWJanetheVirgin How will Adam react to Jane's love?

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is planning to confess her love to Adam (Tyler Posey) in episode 6. Meanwhile, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) could be facing hardships in their relationship soon.

On the next episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4, Jane already knows that she loves Adam and she wants to tell him already. But she's having her doubts because it might be too early in their relationship to bring out the "L" word.

However, as seen in the episode 6 promo, Jane finalizes her decision to tell Adam how she feels after she gets advice from best-selling novelist Isabel Allende.

The clip shows Jane warming up to the moment, but it looks like Adam doesn't look excited for what she has to say. How will Adam react?

Previously on the show, it was revealed that Adam is bisexual, and there's a possibility that this could come between him and Jane pushing forward in their relationship.

In an interview with Variety, executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman said that Adam is Jane's "romantic hero." However, when asked if Adam's exes could pop up on the show, the series creator offered a subtle response.

"He does have his own arc with a beginning, middle, and end," said Urman.

Although Urman's reveal points that Adam will be staying a bit longer in Jane's life, it could also mean that his past could interfere in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Ro and Xo's happy relationship will soon hit a bump on the road.

"They're not in jeopardy, but you know, life is hard, and the way that you deal with problems is often different from the way your partner deals with problems, which creates its own problems," Urman explained.

However, the series creator assures that it's normal for Ro and Xo to have problems.

"They're going to definitely have challenges. ... How can you be in a partnership in life without that?" said Urman

A new episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.