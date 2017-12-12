'Jashin-chan Dropkick' Latest News: Slapstick Comedy Manga Gets Animated in 2018

Jashin-chan Dropkick Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese comedy-supernatural anime series, “Jashin-chan Dropkick,” also known as “Dropkick on My Devil!,” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yukiwo.

An anime adaptation of the Japanese comedy-supernatural anime series, "Jashin-chan Dropkick," has been announced with a planned 2018 release.

The series, which is also known as "Dropkick on My Devil!" is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Yukiwo. It tells the story of a college student named Yurine Hanazono, who one day happens to summon Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. They are then forced to live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's popular antiquarian shopping area, the Jinbouchou district.

Conflict arises when Jashin-chan learns that the only way for her to get back home to the underworld is for Yurine to die. This will then lead the displaced demon to constantly plot several ways to end Yurine's life, often with failed and hilarious outcomes.

While Jashin-chan tries to get Yurine killed, Yurine is also just as determined to find a way to send the demon she seems to have accidentally summoned back to the underworld.

The source manga debuted in Flex Comix's web magazine "Comic Meteor" in 2012 and has since been published in eight collective volumes as of Saturday, Dec. 9.

An official site has been launched following the recent announcement of the anime adaptation. The site features an image of what seems to be the demon, Jashin-chan, who looks like a blond girl with a serpentine lower half.

Information on cast and staff members will be released at a later date. In the meantime, Yukiwo has reportedly commemorated the series' upcoming milestone with an original illustration that was published on her official Twitter account.

The image features Yurine, Jashin-chan and several other characters whom they will interact with in the course of the series.

"Jashin-chan Dropkick" is expected to be released sometime in summer 2018. Updates will be released as they become available via the series' official site and Twitter page.