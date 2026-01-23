Home News JD Vance at March for Life: Abortion debate is a question of choosing either God or paganism

Vice President JD Vance said in his remarks at the 53rd annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., that the debate on abortion is a decision between God or paganism.

In his remarks Friday before the massive pro-life gathering at the National Mall, Vance touted the Trump administration's efforts on behalf of the movement. This includes pardoning pro-life activists imprisoned for protesting at abortion clinics and ending federally funded experiments using aborted fetal cells.

He also spoke about the child tax credit, making housing more affordable, and creating special government accounts for children, including an initial $1,000 deposit for babies born between New Year’s Eve 2024 and New Year’s Day 2029.

Vance also talked about an academic paper he recently read, which detailed how ancient brothels unearthed by researchers often had many baby skeletons nearby.

“This is shocking to us because we grew up in a Christian culture and were formed by religious values. Even those of us who aren’t particularly faithful, it’s a shocking thing to hear,” said Vance.

“But we have to remember that in the ancient pagan world, discarding children was routine. From the skeletons in brothels, to the child sacrifice of the Mayans, the mark of barbarism is that we treat babies like inconveniences to be discarded rather than the blessings to cherish that they are.”

Vance contrasted this with civilization being influenced by Judeo-Christian principles, referencing Psalm 139, which notes that humans are “fearfully and wonderfully made” by God.

He added that the March for Life is not just “about a political issue,” but rather, “whether we will remain a civilization under God or whether we ultimately return to the paganism that dominated the past.”

“The far left in this country tells our young people that marriage and children are obstacles, that it's irresponsible, even immoral, because of climate change or some other reason,” the vice president continued. “They tell us that life itself is a burden.”

“But we here at this march, we know it’s a lie. We know that life is a gift. We know that babies are precious, because we know them and we love them and we see the way that they can transform our families.”

Vance said that family life was not just “the source of a great joy,” but was “part of God’s design for men and women, a design that extends outward from the family to our neighborhoods, to our communities and to the United States of America itself.”

“To our fellow Americans, we say you’re never going to find great meaning in a cubicle or in front of a computer screen,” he declared. “But you will find great meaning if you dedicate yourself to the creation and sustenance of human life.”

The March for Life organization announced last Friday that Vance would speak at the annual pro-life event again this year, as last year's event was his first speech as vice president.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vice President Vance back to the March for Life this year,” said March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter, in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

“His presence at this year’s March underscores the importance of this iconic event and the centrality of the pro-life movement to a healthy conservative coalition. We are honored that he will join us in standing up for the unborn alongside our marchers from all over the country.”

The March for Life is the largest annual pro-life gathering in the U.S., held every year on or around the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in all 50 states.

Roe was overturned in 2022 with the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. The decision opened the door for several states to ban abortion in nearly all circumstances.

The theme for this year’s March for Life was “Life is a Gift,” with Lichter explaining last October that it was chosen because it invites people “to be swept up into a movement that transcends politics and celebrates the joy, beauty and goodness of life itself by recommitting ourselves.”

In addition to Vance, the rally also featured a video message from President Donald Trump, who highlighted his efforts to advance pro-life agenda items and religious liberty.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., also gave remarks at the March for Life, sharing the stage with several other pro-life members of Congress.