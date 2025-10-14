Home News Jeff Myers on the battle for the soul of Gen Z

Here is a bold statement that is hard to comprehend and believe: Generation Z is being shaped more by TikTok than by biblical truth.

This begs the question: Who exactly are today’s young adults and how do we reach them? A simple Google search for Gen Z pops up 1.3 billion hits in just a fraction of a second. However, there is very little clarity on what this young people group actually thinks, feels and believes.

“A lot of what has happened in this rising generation is a desire to trust the self,” says

Jeff Myers, the president of Summit Ministries. “I don't seek the truth. I speak my truth. So, I just have to be true to myself. I am the one who meets all of my needs. Well, of course, if you think about it for just 30 seconds, you realize if I am the center of all of reality, then everything bad that happens in the world is somehow my fault. That can be very confusing.”

To better understand who these 13- to 28-year-olds are, Summit Ministries, recognized as a leader in cultural engagement, has released a new, 40-page white paper resource called “State of the Rising Generation Report.” Designed for parents, teachers and pastors, this free report distills thousands of pages of research, expert interviews, and student groups into a clear and easy-to-understand format.

Among the report’s key findings:

The Identity Crisis: 58% of young adults say they have no clear direction in life.

58% of young adults say they have no clear direction in life. Mental Health Struggles: 72% of young women and 67% of young men say anxiety and depression are part of who they are.

72% of young women and 67% of young men say anxiety and depression are part of who they are. Faith Deconstruction: While church attendance is declining, 90% of young adults express some form of spiritual belief, signaling fresh opportunities for engagement.

While church attendance is declining, 90% of young adults express some form of spiritual belief, signaling fresh opportunities for engagement. Relationships in Crisis: From pornography to loneliness, isolation to family breakdown, technology and culture are reshaping how young adults view marriage, friendship and community.

Myers is one of America’s most respected voices on youth development and worldview. The author of 18 books, he is a frequent commentator on cultural confusion, moral clarity and generational discipleship. It is his desire to equip parents and leaders with truth and context so they can spend more time connecting with the ones they love, all while guiding Generation Z to fulfill their God-given potential.

“I want young adults to be able to go back and understand God's nature and character through Scripture, connect themselves with a local body of believers, not people who are perfect, but people who are seeking God,” explains Myers, who the late Dr. James Dobson referred to as "a very gifted and inspirational leader." "And then walk alongside them, find those wise counselors, learn how to embrace God's truth.”

Myers joins us to chat about how the role of technology is quickly shaping Gen Z's worldview. Listen as he shares why it is so vitally important to address today's cultural and political confusion with a strong biblical viewpoint, one that is clear and relatable to today's young adults.

