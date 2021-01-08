Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for ‘inaccurately prophesying’ a second term for Trump Jeremiah Johnson apologizes for ‘inaccurately prophesying’ a second term for Trump

Jeremiah Johnson of Jeremiah Johnson Ministries apologized to his followers Thursday for “inaccurately prophesying” that President Donald Trump would win a second term and warned Christians to repent of their idolatry of the populist leader.

“I would like to repent for inaccurately prophesying that Donald Trump would win a second term as the President of the United States. I refuse to blame the saints and say, ‘It didn’t come to pass because they did not pray enough.’ Nor will I proclaim, ‘Donald Trump actually won, so I was right, but now it has been stolen from him,’” Johnson said in a statement.

“I believe the first statement seeks to alleviate the prophetic messenger from the responsibility of what he prophesied, and the second statement is filled with potential pride and an unwillingness to humble himself and admit he was wrong,” he added.

Johnson’s apology comes after widespread and growing condemnation of the president who urged his supporters to rally outside the Capitol. Five people died after hundreds broke through barricades and stormed the Capitol building. Police shot and killed an unarmed woman as she attempted to climb into the House chamber, three others died from health emergencies, and a Capitol Hill police officer died Thursday after he sustained

injuries while responding to the riots.

At the time of the riots, lawmakers were undergoing the electoral certification process and were forced to stop. The confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory was affirmed by Congress early Thursday morning after Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers reconvened.

Johnson also apologized to believers he might have caused to doubt the voice of God because of his false prophesy.

“‘I was wrong, I am deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness,’” he wrote. “I specifically want to apologize to any believer in whom I have now caused potential doubt concerning the voice of God and His ability to speak to His people. As a human being, I missed what God was saying; however, rest assured, God Himself is NOT a liar and His written Word should always be the foundation and source of our lives as Christians.”

Despite repenting for prophesying inaccurately about a second term for Trump, Johnson declared “I will never repent for being pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-Israel, and pro-traditional marriage.”

He added that he believes the Church would be “much better off concerning these issues under another four years of Donald Trump — if he had repented of his pride and the church had not put him on a pedestal — but this is not what happened.”

He said he has accepted Trump’s defeat as “the will of God” and urged Christians to now humble themselves.

“A humbling has come and is coming to the American Church like never before. How we choose to respond to this correction and judgment from the Lord will determine many outcomes in the years ahead,” he wrote.

“I encourage the remnant to continue to stand for righteousness and truth in America. We must focus our efforts on preaching the Gospel and making disciples like never before. Remember the words of Jesus, “Let the wheat and tares grow up together until the time of harvest …” I, for one, am choosing today to dedicate 2021 and beyond to the testimony of Jesus Christ,” he added.

