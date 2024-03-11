Home News Jeremy Camp calls on 'prayer warriors' ahead of heart surgery: 'This is a big cry for your help'

Christian artist Jeremy Camp has asked “prayer warriors” to pray for an upcoming surgery to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition where the heart rhythm becomes irregular and often rapidly beats, leading to symptoms like difficulty in breathing and reduced ability to function normally.

"There's a lot of prayer warriors out there, people have been praying for me just for different things and I'm super thankful for it,” the 46-year-old “Walk By Faith” singer said in a video posted to social media Sunday.

“I have surgery on Monday. It's a cardiac ablation; they’ll go through the veins on my leg and they help this thing called AFib. My heart is in a crazy rhythm and it was affecting a lot of things. And even tonight, I went into AFib on stage and I cut the set short. And so that was difficult. It goes beats really, really fast and I can't breathe. It's hard to function, and so I’m having surgery on Monday to take care of that.”

The artist said prayer has always been a source of strength for him and said his wife would be keeping fans updated following his surgery that was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Central time.

“I just would love your prayers,” Camp said. “So thank you guys so much for being amazing for years and so supportive, and this is a big cry for your help and for prayer. So love you guys. Thank you.”

Camp’s wife, fellow singer-songwriter Adie Camp, voiced her support in the comments, writing: “With you every step of the way my babes. I love you so much.”

His daughter, Bella Rose, wrote, “love you so much dad,” while his daughter, Ari, wrote, “i love you dad xx.”

Josh Havens, lead singer of The Afters, also encouraged his fans to pray for Camp in a social media post: “I was with Jeremy Camp a few nights ago and he shared with me about his upcoming surgery to correct his A-fib heart condition. He just shared more details on his page … Jeremy Camp Please be praying for him tomorrow as he undergoes surgery! Love this guy so much and believing that healing is coming!” he wrote.

Artist Phil Wickham also voiced his support, writing: "Praying for you Jeremy."

"You have all my prayers Jeremy. Love you so much," wrote artist Anthony Evans Jr.

In a 2021 interview with The Christian Post, Camp shared how he finds comfort in Proverb 3:5-6, from losing his first wife to cancer in 2001 — a story documented in Camp's biography and later in the hit film “I Still Believe” — to navigating family life, his music career and humanitarian work.

The verse reads: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.”

“I think one of the things that you realize is, I can't control this,” Camp said. “It’s daily saying, ‘OK God, I'm going to trust you. I'm not going to try to understand this, because I don't understand it. I don't understand, still, what's happening.’ And He says, ‘I’ll direct you.’”

“God always says, ‘I'm sufficient for all your needs. I'm sufficient in every circumstance. [The Apostle] Paul says, ‘I'm content in every circumstance.’ I think God has to teach us, and we have to learn to be content.”

At the time, Camp encouraged other believers to remember that God is sovereign over even the darkest of times.

“God sees the whole picture; so this whole situation that we're going through, He sees the whole thing from beginning to end. Our face is kind of shoved up against it, so we don't really see what's really happening. We might get tidbits of it or a piece of it, but not truly the full picture. I think that you just have to trust that He sees the picture, and that He actually knows what's best and that He is in control and He loves us.”

“I think that we are continuing to learn to trust and continuing to learn that He's in control," he added. "Know that He has the whole picture in mind and that He is sufficient and provides all that we need in the midst of our trials.”