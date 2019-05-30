Jessa Duggar Seewald goes into labor with Baby No. 3 while getting ready for Church

“Counting On” star Jessa (Duggar) Seewald says she unexpectedly went into labor while getting ready for church last weekend.

Seewald welcomed her third child, Ivy Jane, in a series of photos on social media and on her family's blog.

“Ivy Jane Seewald was welcomed into the world Sunday, May 26. We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking, ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans! After three-and-a-half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m.,” the happy mom shared on her blog.

Seewald and her husband, Ben, have two older boys named Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce. Unlike her newborn baby girl, her sons went well past their due dates, so Ivy Jane was completely unexpected.

“Her due date was June 5, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again,” Seewald explained. “We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren’t expecting that!”

The Christian reality TV star ended the blog post in praise.

“We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved,” Seewald added.

In a snapshot with her husband and new baby shared on Instagram, Seewald wrote: “We are over the moon. #BabySeewald3 Ivy Jane Seewald.”

The popular Duggar sister also shared a photo of her newborn sleeping.

Following the baby’s arrival, her sister, Jana Duggar, also shared a photo of her niece.

“Welcome to the world little Ivy Jane Seewald!” Duggar captioned the Instagram picture. “So excited for you Jess and Ben…. your first little girl! ”