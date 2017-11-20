Jessica Chastain, Jimmy Fallon Mock Sexist Auditions on 'The Tonight Show'

Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain went on "The Tonight Show" to reveal what every Hollywood audition is like for women.

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Jessica Chastain arrives at the premiere of the film "Woman Walks Ahead" at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto Canada, September 10, 2017.

Through a short video segment, Chastain emphasized how the industry makes it difficult for female actresses by subjecting them to all kinds of ludicrous and sexist standards, which often leave women boxed in stereotypes like "girl boss," or "hot girl." At the same time, it showed the disparity between male and female actors. It highlighted how the industry favors men over women. Host Jimmy Fallon helped by playing the role of the casting director.

Chastain had very simple lines: "Hi my name's Angela. It's nice to meet you." No matter how she read it, the casting director always made her feel like she always came short of what he needed.

Following Fallon's directions, Chastain delivered her lines in various ways, which were really just different versions of a "hot girl." In multiple takes, the actress was asked to read those two sentences as a "sweet and modest but also hot" girl who is also "younger," a "spicy little peppermint with a secret," a "Girlboss but pouting, but sleeping, but also you love him, but hot" and "Wonder Woman ... like, hot."

When she was asked to read her lines as a "smart, accomplished and empowered" woman, the actress felt relieved; however, Fallon retracted the direction, saying he misread his notes. "Sorry...try it hot," he said as a follow-up.

After Chastain's audition, a male actor stepped forward to read his lines: "Hi, my name is Mike." There was no need for multiple takes. Fallon applauded the man and praised him, saying it was "perfect."

The Oscar nominee has been staunch about her advocacy for equality in Hollywood. She has spoken out against misogyny and sexual harassment in the industry.

"For me, silence is complicity and I wanna do whatever I can to help heal our industry," she told Fallon before adding, "but not only our industry, it's in many many industries, so I help heal our society."