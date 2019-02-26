Jim Bakker: Trump has been led to Christ 'so many times'

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Jim Bakker, a controversial televangelist, recently claimed that President Donald Trump has been led to salvation “many times.”

“I personally know people who have led him to Christ. He’s been saved so many times that I’ll tell you what, if he counts, he’s got more numbers than anybody I know of. And I’m serious. I can name the people who prayed with him,” Bakker said Friday on his TV show.

Trump’s faith has been the subject of scrutiny, with some defending his commitment to Jesus Christ while calling him a “baby Christian” and others questioning his personal faith.

Paula White, Trump’s spiritual adviser, previously told The Christian Post that she has heard Trump “verbally acknowledge his faith in Jesus Christ for forgiveness of his sins through prayer.”

According to Bakker, this hasn’t happened just once but “so many times.”

Bakker named fellow televangelist James Robison as among those who have “led the president to the Lord Jesus Christ.”

“But he’s just one of them. But they were leading him, guiding him, preparing him, nurturing him through it all. There is a Daniel’s company and it’s so big,” said Bakker.

“This is probably one of the basic reasons why there’s miracles coming out of the White House and why there’s a miracle in America,” he added. “That’s why the world hates him.”

The 79-year-old has previously said that he believes some “100 hitmen” have been hired to kill Trump.

Bakker, who previously helped lead the Trinity Broadcasting Network and The PTL Club, admitted that Trump isn’t perfect. But he noted that Trump “is being taught and mentored and prayed with more than probably any president in the history of the United States of America.

“When he flies, he has pastors with him. When he’s in the White House, he has pastors with him.”

Bakker argued that Trump has “guts” for defending the unborn (as he did in his State of the Union address) and that he “wants to please God” rather than others.