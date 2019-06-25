Jimmy Carter praises Trump's handling of Iran crisis

Jimmy Carter commended President Trump for his decision to not engage in a retaliatory attack against Iran after it shot down a U.S. military drone.

Speaking at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, the 94-year-old former president spoke about Trump's decision.

“I agree with President Trump on his decision not to take military action against Iran,” said Carter, as reported by The Washington Examiner. “I had a lot of problems with Iran when I was in office.”

Carter was referring to the Iranian Revolution of 1979, which happened while he was president, and the subsequent hostage crisis that was spurred in large part by his administration’s proximity to the nation’s ousted former ruler, the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi

Carter also professed pacifism during his remarks, explaining that he believed “almost all the wars in which we've been involved have been unnecessary.”

“We're supposed to be a ‘Christian’ nation, are we not? But we are known throughout the world as the most warlike country on Earth,” he added.

Carter’s comments came amid renewed tensions over attacks on multiple ships in the Gulf of Oman that the Trump administration says Iran was responsible for.

Last Friday, Trump tweeted that he decided to call off a retaliatory strike against the Middle Eastern country mere minutes before it was going to happen.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it,” tweeted the president.

“I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!”

On Monday, Trump announced that he was placing new sanctions on Iran and its leadership as the regime was reportedly looking to pursue the creation of nuclear weapons.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” the president said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

According to a Politico/Morning Consult Poll released on Tuesday, 65% of respondents supported Trump’s decision to call off a military strike against Iran.

The poll also found that 42% of respondents oppose military action against Iran, 36% support it, and 22% hold no opinion.